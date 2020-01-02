Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The only current high school player on this list, Rivera just eclipsed 2,000 career points (already the school leader) and still has half of his senior season remaining for the Western Big Six Conference-leading Maple Leafs.

The Colorado State signee was one of 10 players selected to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A all-state first team last year after averaging 28 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He had a school-record 51 points in a game last year.

A 6-5 guard, Rivera is listed as a three-star recruit by Rivals.com. Drake, New Mexico and UNI were among his other offers.

