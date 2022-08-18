ISC World Tournament (NOT DONE)
- Staff report
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
"American Picker" Frank Fritz says he is on the mend after suffering a stroke.
A 39-year-old woman accused of stealing almost $4,000 from Elevate Trampoline Park in Davenport has faced similar charges before.
A 911 caller said he found a woman in a ditch but couldn't get close to her because of several big dogs.
According to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriffs office, deputies arrested Karen Plambeck, 59, on a Mercer County arrest for aggravated animal cruelty. Mercer County Animal control rescued 198 dogs on Plambeck's property.
In a special meeting on Saturday morning, the Eldridge city council voted to approve a settlement with Lisa Kotter, the former city administrator.
Similar cases, similar charges: One woman walked free, another spent three years in jail awaiting trial.
A man involved in a six-hour standoff with Davenport Police in February was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.
In this hypothetical future, social media may seem a lot more like old-fashioned gossip.
Even with about 1,400 miles separating them, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office believes a deceased woman was the victim of a man found shot to death in Florida.
Iowa’s senior U.S. senator, Republican Chuck Grassley, was called out last week over remarks he made Thursday on “Fox & Friends” speculati…