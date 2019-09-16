AMES — The Iowa State basketball program has its first verbal commitment for the 2020 recruiting class, and from the coach Steve Prohm's favorite position, no less.
Jaden Walker, a three-star point guard, pledged to the Cyclones, a source told the Ames Tribune on Monday.
The 6-foot-5 Georgia native made an official visit to ISU over the weekend, with ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show also in town for the first time at ISU-Iowa football game.
Point guards have become something of a specialty for Prohm with three NBA draft picks (Isaiah Canaan, Cameron Payne and Monte Morris) already on his resume and a potential fourth (Tyrese Haliburton) currently on the roster and a potential early-entrant candidate next spring.
Walker picked the Cyclones over offers from Georgia Tech and Mississippi State, among others.
