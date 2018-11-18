LAHAINA, Hawaii — Just a few paces from the beach and the Pacific Ocean, and seated next to a collection of some of the sport’s most accomplished coaches, Iowa State’s Steve Prohm wanted to make sure he — and his team — appreciated what they were involved in.
“I told our guys it’s a great privilege and honor to be here,” Prohm said Sunday, a day ahead of the Cyclones’ 8 p.m. Maui Invitational opener against Arizona. “We’ve got a lot of new guys on our roster the last two years. We’re here because of the past success. Fred (Hoiberg) did an amazing job in his time here.
“We’ve had a great run of guys like Georges Niang, Monte Morris, Abdel Nader, Deonte Burton, Naz Long — guys that put this program back on the map, to get this program here. Now it’s our job to go honor those guys the right way and play the right way.”
The Cyclones, who are 3-0 with a win over Missouri, face a daunting task with two starters out with injury (Lindell Wigginton and Solomon Young) and Cameron Lard sitting due to a suspension in an event that, even with its high-level legacy, is historically strong.
There are three top-10 teams in No. 1 Duke, No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 9 Auburn along with other brand names like Xavier, Illinois and San Diego State. Every coach has brought a team to a Sweet 16 and three have won national coach of the year honors.
“One of the best we’ve ever seen, no doubt about it,” tournament chairman Dave Odom said in a statement. “This field features legendary, Hall of Fame coaches and talented rosters, with all teams being NCAA and conference championship contenders.”
The Maui Invitational has been one of the premier early-season tournaments for decades.
″It’s a tournament that gives every program amazing visibility,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, whose teams are 15-0 in five Maui Invitationals, said Sunday. “People watch this tournament. They watch every game, and they get a read on many of the top teams in the country.
“Just from a visibility standpoint, I think it helps, and I think it helps our sport to have this level of tournament at this time of the year.”
The tournament, aside from its idyllic setting, is one that resonates nationally and is an indicator of a program’s standing in the sport, with only those who have established themselves as brand names typically drawing invites.
“It’s the one tournament that really moves the needle with your own players,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said, “obviously with your fans, they’re always asking when are you going back to Maui and even in recruiting.
“I think if you mention Maui in recruiting, even at the highest level kids are very excited about getting over here because they know the type of teams are going to be here, the type of attention and it’s the one tournament you want to be involved in.”
The Cyclones are here for the first time in nearly three decades thanks to a program-record six-straight NCAA tournaments from 2011-17 — the first four under Hoiberg and the last two Prohm — that included a pair of Sweet 16 appearances and three Big 12 tournament titles.
ISU slipped to 13-18 last season, including a 4-14 last-place finish in the Big 12, after the roster completely turned over from Hoiberg-era players.
“I think it’s a great opportunity just to get on the national stage and show people what we’re about,” fifth-year senior Nick Weiler-Babb said. “We had a fall-off last year, and to get out here with a great field and show teams what we can actually do, I think it’s a great opportunity.”
The Cyclones are expecting a strong contingent of fans making the trip to see them take on the difficult road of three high-level opponents in three days.
″Regardless of your draw, everybody is good,” Prohm said. “You’ve got Hall of Fame coaches, coaches that have won at a high level, been to Final Fours. Every game - Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday - is going to be a great draw. The great thing for us is we’ve got an amazing fan base that’s going to travel out here extremely well. The environment for all of our games will be terrific.
″Hopefully it’ll be Hilton Far West.”
ISU, despite being short handed through at least November, is banking on a comeback season with an upgraded roster and a return to high-level expectations.
“It’s great just being here because of all the great teams that have played here before,” freshman Talen Horton-Tucker said. “Just coming out here and living up to the name and make sure we keep it alive.”
