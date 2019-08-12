AMES — Tre Jackson and James Kane had something in common. They both knew Ja Morant before the Dalzell, South Carolina, product was the second overall NBA draft pick.
In fact, both knew him before he became a star and NBA prospect at Murray State.
They knew him before just about anybody knew him.
That connection, in no small part, is why they’re both now at Iowa State.
Jackson grew up following Morant in South Carolina basketball circles while Kane was the coach who discovered Morant in some back gym at an AAU event and brought him to Murray State, where he turned into one of the most electrifying players in college basketball and now a multi-millionaire with the Memphis Grizzlies.
″(Kane) recruited Ja Morant. I really liked that because Ja Morant is like a big brother to me,” Jackson said last week. “I’ve known him since I was six or seven years old. (Kane) really pitched to me that I could be that next player out of South Carolina out of nowhere.”
While it’s certainly unfair to put Morant-level expectations on Jackson — or almost any incoming freshman — it’s not hard to draw parallels.
Both played for the same small grassroots programs, both are point guards and neither rated much interest from national recruiting evaluators. Morant wasn’t even ranked while Jackson landed outside the Top 200 at 247 Sports.
Jackson nearly fell through ISU’s recruiting net.
In July of last year, Jackson earned his first high-major offer, from the Cyclones.
“Late in the process,” he said.
Not playing for a program that participated on a shoe company circuit — Nike’s EYBL, adidas’ Gauntlet and Under Armour’s Association are all big-money, high-profile ecosystems within which almost all the country’s top players operate — meant fewer coaches watching. About 20 mid-majors had offered the 6-foot-1 Jackson, but ISU was the first program from a Power 5 conference to offer him a spot at a time when most players have already have been discovered if they are ever going to be.
“The thing I like about Tre Jackson in the summer when I saw him is his team always won,” ISU coach Steve Prohm said, “and he was a competitive kid and can really make shots.”
Jackson’s talent caught Prohm’s eye while the coach’s resume with point guards caught Jackson’s. While Kane has Morant as his recruiting credibility, Prohm has shepherded point guards Isaiah Canaan, Cameron Payne and Monte Morris into the NBA with Cyclone sophomore Tyrese Haliburton looking poised to join that club soon.
“Steve Prohm has been putting guys like Isaiah Canaan, Cam Payne in the league (at Murray State) and then Monte Morris here,” Jackson said. “I’m really trying to learn from him and let him teach me the ways to get to the next level.”
Jackson is earning some buzz at the Sukup Basketball Complex, but remains in the developmental stage of his young career.
“He’s done a really good job,” Prohm said. “He can really defend the ball, he competes and he’s tough. He can make shots, but he needs to slow down, needs to take care of the ball better.
“That’s a tough position he’s playing. I like to work him at the (shooting guard spot) some to give him a position where he doesn’t have to be the constant decision-maker.”
Jackson is a point guard at heart, but playing off the ball alongside fellow guards such as Haliburton, Prentiss Nixon and potentially Rasir Bolton, who still is awaiting a waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility, offers plenty of opportunity.
″(Haliburton) never played point guard last year. We never ran a play for him,” Prohm said. “He only brought the ball up the floor in a pressing situation or when he rebounded the ball, and he almost averaged five assists and one turnover. He had the fourth-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the history of the school. If Monte didn’t play here, he’d have the best. It’s more about making decisions and slowing down when the ball’s in your hands because of the way we play.
“I just want it to be simple for him.”
Even with the room to grow, Jackson appears primed to be in a position to potentially contribute right from the start for the Cyclones with a strong summer as ISU prepared for its trip to Italy, which has its first of three games Tuesday.
“It’s very intense,” Jackson said. “I love practice. It’s really a time for me to learn from all the other guards and become a better player.”
Jackson’s education has taught the coaching staff something, too.
“He’s going to be good,” Prohm said.
