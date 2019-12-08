ISU basketball

AMES — Tyrese Haliburton scored 17 points, George Conditt had a season-high 17 off the bench and Iowa State knocked off 16th-ranked Seton Hall 76-66 on Sunday for its second straight victory.

Rasir Bolton scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to help the Cyclones avenge an 84-76 loss on Nov. 29 to the Pirates (6-3) in the Bahamas. The rematch was part of the Big East/Big 12 Alliance series.

Conditt's free throws pushed Iowa State's lead to 59-53 with 2 minutes 56 seconds left. Haliburton then drew an offensive foul and freed himself for a wide-open 3 at the top of the key. Haliburton drilled it, making it a nine-point game at the 2:23 mark.

Seton Hall fouled Prentiss Nixon from beyond the arc with 1:27 left. Nixon hit all three from the line to push Iowa State back up by nine, and Conditt's transition dunk sealed the win.

Myles Powell scored 19 points with eight rebounds for Seton Hall, but he fouled out with 54.4 seconds to go on an offensive foul. The Pirates' previous defeats came against Michigan State and Oregon by just five combined points.

Sandro Mamukelashvili, a 6-foot-11 forward who averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds a game entering play, went down hard with 15:14 to go in the first half and didn't return because of a right wrist injury.