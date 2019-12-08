AMES — Iowa State is headed to The Sunshine State for the postseason, and will take on one of the most historic programs in all of college football.

ISU is set to take on No. 15 Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl, the organization announced. Projections had ISU going to the Liberty Bowl as late as Sunday morning, but the program got the nod for the Camping World Bowl ahead of Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

The Cyclones (7-5) and Fighting Irish (10-2) will meet for the first time on Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. (ABC) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

“There’s been a lot of growth inside our walls,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said, “and all of it’s kind of collectively come to a great moment again for this football program to be on a really special stage in a really special moment for Iowa State athletics.”

ISU has only played one game previously in Florida — a 10-6 win at Florida State in 1975 — and has only played one other postseason game in an Atlantic coast state. That was the 1977 Peach Bowl in Atlanta against North Carolina State.

