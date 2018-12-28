Close, but no cigar.
A second-half comeback attempt came up short, and No. 24 Iowa State fell to No. 13 Washington State in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Friday night.
Trailing by eight late in the fourth quarter, ISU scored a touchdown with 4:02 remaining to cut WSU’s lead to 28-26. But a two-point conversion pass from Brock Purdy to David Montgomery failed and WSU held the ball for the final four minutes to preserve the two-point win.
In the first half, the Cyclones fell behind by as many as 14 points and lost two defensive players — Willie Harvey Jr. and Enyi Uwazurike — to targeting calls.
ISU outscored WSU 10-0 in the third quarter to cut the lead to 21-20, but the Cyclones could not take a lead.
WSU finished the season 11-2, while ISU wound up 8-5.
As he has so many times this season, Hakeem Butler was a hero for the ISU offense. The junior was the Cyclones’ best offensive option all evening, tallying nine catches and 192 yards receiving.
ISU’s other potential pro junior, Montgomery, was also strong in what might also be his final game as a Cyclone. He ran for 124 yards and a touchdowns on 26 carries.
Purdy completed 18-of-27 for 315 yards, as well as two rushing touchdowns.
WSU’s Gardner Minshew, the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, carried the WSU offense. He completed 35-of-49 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns.
Things started ominously for the Cyclones. On their first two possessions, Purdy threw interceptions, which WSU turned into a 7-0 lead. The Cougars then expanded their advantage to 14 on a seven-yard touchdown scramble from Minshew.
Purdy followed with a nine-yard touchdown run of his own, but a Minshew touchdown pass brought the WSU lead back to 14 a minute before halftime.
A quick ISU drive — aided by an 18-yard reception from Sam Seonbuchner — resulted in a career-long 51-yard field goal make from Connor Assalley to send Iowa State to the locker room trailing 21-10.
The Cyclones then opened the third quarter with a 73-yard drive that ended with an eight-yard score from Montgomery, then ended the period with a 23-yard field goal from Assalley to cut the score to 21-20 heading into the fourth period.
ISU started the final frame with a missed 49-yard field goal by Assalley and a lost fumble by Montgomery, which set up a quick WSU touchdown for a 28-20 lead with 10:24 remaining in the game.
A 53-yard pass from Purdy to Montgomery set up a late touchdown run by Purdy, but the conversion attempt failed and WSU held onto the ball for the win.
