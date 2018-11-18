AUSTIN, Texas — Hakeem Butler heard the screams from fans inside Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium while Iowa State was going through warmups.
In between pregame promotions, the Texas videoboard showed a live feed of the end of the Oklahoma State-West Virginia game, which held significant implications for the Longhorns and Cyclones in the Big 12 title game race. When the Cowboys secured the win with a pass deflection in the end zone, the stands erupted with cheers.
“I didn’t pay much attention to it,” Butler said. “I was just focusing on what we had to do.”
Both Texas and ISU controlled their destinies at that point for the Big 12 race. The Longhorns’ 24-10 win Saturday takes them one step closer to a meeting with Oklahoma or West Virginia in Arlington — if they can beat Kansas next week.
“That was tough to wrangle our guys in and focus on pregame,” Texas coach Tom Herman said. “You talk about not worrying about the big picture and there it is in frigging high definition right in front of you.”
With a Big 12 title game berth off the table, ISU (6-4, 5-3) has to refocus for Kansas State, which has won its last two games and will be playing for bowl eligibility next weekend. The biggest task for the Cyclones is not letting one loss turn into two.
“To be honest with you, the reality of this group for at least the last 11 months I’ve had the opportunity to coach them, this team has brought it every opportunity they’ve had,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “I would be shocked if the leadership in our walls isn’t ready to come to work on Sunday and Monday and get ourselves better.”
It was announced late Saturday night that the ISU-KSU game was selected for the 6 p.m. slot and will be televised by FS1.
″(We’ll prepare) the same way every week. Win, lose or draw,” running back David Montgomery said. “Guys love the game and the fascinating thing about the game is when you lose, you see an area for improvement. We take the pros and cons for what it is and we go back to the drawing board and work just as hard or even harder.
“At the end of the day, we’ve still got quarters to play.”
Injury update: ISU took another hit to its secondary depth when D’Andre Payne was shaken up early in the second half with what appeared to be an upper body injury.
He was attended to near the sideline and got up under his own power and walked off, but didn’t return. He had one tackle in the loss.
Payne has been a utility player in the back end, starting all 10 games this season, including the last five at safety. Cornerback Datrone Young (shoulder) missed a second-straight game after going down in a win at Kansas.
“That’s a tough loss,” Campbell said, ”(with) what D’Andre has done for us in terms of playing corner and playing safety and being so multiple for us. We’re just going to have to kind of play it here day by day and see where we are by the early part of this coming week.”
Game or no game?: Iowa State is scheduled to host Incarnate Word at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1, but Incarnate Word qualified for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and will play at Montana State on Saturday.
If Incarnate Word loses that game, it still will play at ISU on Dec. 1. If it wins and advances, that game will be cancelled.
