ISU football

Campbell, entering his sixth season, has orchestrated the dramatic turnaround at a place where former coach Jim Walden famously said coaches go to get fired.

Campbell said he couldn't have done it without the players he brought in his first and second years.

“Those guys really took a chance on us,” he said, his voice cracking. “They didn’t come to Iowa State when anybody was talking about success or going from good to great or anything like that. You were trying to fight the ghosts of the past.”

Tight ends Chase Allen and offensive lineman Sean Foster were among Campbell's first signees and are among eight super seniors who are taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic.

“You’re selling hope. You were selling an opportunity,” Campbell said. “That’s where (you get) your emotion and appreciation for these guys who believed that this could happen and then, man, they went to work to make it happen. They really came in when there was no reality. There was just a hope and a vision and those guys made the vision a reality.”