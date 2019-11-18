AMES, Iowa — One of the hallmarks Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell hopes his program exemplifies is always having a chance to win a game late. That’s been the case each of the last two weeks with opposite circumstances and outcomes.
A fourth-quarter rally fell short at Oklahoma two weeks ago. A two-score lead evaporated last week against Texas, only for the Cyclones to win on a walk-off field goal. Through it all, Campbell has seen the expressions on the faces in his locker room stay the same.
“For our kids, hanging in there has kind of been the staple of us,” Campbell said Monday during the Big 12 football coaches teleconference. “My hope is when you watch our team play, you say, ‘Man the kids at Iowa State play really hard and play the full 60 minutes.’ That’s given us a chance to be in every football game we play and have chances to win.”
Kansas, which has lost six of its last seven games, isn’t an easy out either, Campbell said. The Jayhawks (3-7, 1-6) will visit Ames this weekend at 11 a.m. with a four-game losing streak in the series. The Cyclones (6-4, 4-3) have won eight of nine games in the matchup this decade and outscored Kansas 72-3 in the last two games.
Former national championship winning coach Les Miles, formerly of LSU, is at the helm of the program, which is seeking four wins in a season for the first time since 2009 (5).
“Our respect ... is just how those kids are playing,” Campbell said. “Obviously coach Miles coming in and doing an incredible job and the spirit and toughness that those kids are playing with right now, that’s the first thing that catches your eye.”
Assalley honored: Connor Assalley is the Big 12 special teams player of the week after his game-winning kick in ISU’s 23-21 win against Texas last week, the league announced.
The junior walk-on connected on a 36-yarder in the south end zone of Jack Trice Stadium as time expired to give the Cyclones their third-ever win against the Longhorns. It was the first walk-off field goal in regulation for ISU since 1983
Assalley, who also made a 35-yard kick in the second quarter and was 2-for-2 on PATs, is fourth in school history in field goal percentage (71.1) and is ninth in career field goal makes (27).
“As a kicker you’re going to have good games and bad games, what’s most important is the next kick,” Assalley said after the game. “That definitely helps when your coaches and your teammates have your back.”
Kolar a semifinalist: Charlie Kolar has been named one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, which goes to the top tight end in the country.
The 6-foot-6, 252-pound redshirt sophomore has 41 receptions, 549 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Kolar’s receiving yards are an ISU single-season record for a tight end and he needs one more touchdown to equal E.J. Bibbs’ school record set in 2014.
Harrison Bryant of Florida Atlantic, Hunter Bryant of Washington, Brycen Hopkins of Purdue, Brevin Jordan of Miami (Fla.), Albert Okwuegbunam of Missouri, Colby Parkinson of Stanford and Giovanni Ricci of Western Michigan are the other semifinalists.
Kickoff still in doubt: ISU’s regular season finale at Kansas State will kick off at either 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2) or 6:30 p.m. (FS1). A final decision will be made Saturday evening.
