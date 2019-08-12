AMES — Re-al Mitchell sees the differences in himself. His level of comfort has increased dramatically, and he’s able to approach preseason camp with a blended sense of confidence and urgency. That’s exactly the lane you want a No. 2 quarterback to fall.
The quarterback controversies around the Iowa State football team are minimal going into this season. Brock Purdy is the guy, plain and simple. And one thing that was tossed around in the spring, but has since been solidified in camp, is that Mitchell is the clear backup.
“Re-al has done a great job so far in camp. I don’t see that changing,” quarterbacks coach Joel Gordon said. “He’s getting better every day and getting more comfortable playing faster when it comes to the pass game. That’s getting through reads, getting the ball out of his hands.”
When Mitchell, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt freshman, enrolled a semester early in 2018 out of powerhouse St. John Bosco in California, the talk immediately turned to how he could impact the team in the near future. His track background and innate speed made him a tantalizing option as a gadget, or special package weapon.
The role many envisioned for Mitchell as a true freshman never materialized — he only played in one game, the Alamo Bowl, for a handful of plays — but he could actually have a greater impact this season.
“We were really close to putting Re-al into the game a couple times a year ago,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “Can he take some of his athletic growth and can he now put it into quarterback growth? Can you go into the game and be the guy at quarterback? Because there’s a lot of ability that you have as a quarterback to do it. He’s really spent a lot of time.
“It’s going to be really fun.”
He isn’t as likely to be used in special packages since he’s the true No. 2 quarterback, but he knows there are ways to find his footing within the team on game day.
“I just try to help (Purdy) out whenever I can when he does come off the field,” Mitchell said. “I try to give him any pointers to what I’m seeing because it’s two different perspectives and whatnot. But the dynamic is nice. We all contribute and we’re all smart quarterbacks in there.”
Purdy benefits from it too.
“When we can help each other out in that way it’s huge. He’s a selfless guy,” Purdy said of Mitchell. “I feel like all the quarterbacks in the quarterback room are. So whenever we can help each other out, what we’ve got going on in the quarterback room right now is awesome.”
Mitchell has already seen strides through the first week-plus of camp. He isn’t as tempted to get out and run when a play breaks down. He trusts his line, reads his progressions and keeps his eyes downfield. That wasn’t part of his repertoire in years past.
“I could describe it as you get the ball, you drop back and you understand who are the defenders, how they’re rushing you and where to move, and if you even have to move. Stuff like that,” Mitchell said. “Eliminating wasted movements is really important.”
