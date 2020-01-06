ISU football

AMES — One member of Matt Campbell’s original staff at Iowa State is moving on for a new opportunity.

Alex Golesh, who was the Cyclones’ tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator, announced Monday he would be leaving Ames for a position at Central Florida. He is no longer listed on the Cyclones’ online roster.

UCF announced the hire, saying Golesh would be co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

“I want to thank everyone in Ames that has made the last 4 years an incredible experience for my family and I,” Golesh wrote on social media. “It really is a special place. The administration, support staff, and the fans truly special. Nothing cooler than Jack Trice rocking on Saturdays in the fall.

“We’re excited to begin this journey at UCF. I’m humbled, honored, and grateful to Coach Heupel for this opportunity. Time to get to work!”

