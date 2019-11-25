ISU football

AMES — Deshaunte Jones is putting up one of the best careers by an Iowa State receiver in school history, and was poised to guide his team to a win in the last home game of his career.
Instead of being on the field with his teammates as they took down Kansas 41-31, Jones sauntered off to the locker room with a trainer to evaluate a shoulder injury he suffered early in the fourth quarter.
Although he didn’t know the severity of the injury Saturday night, coach Matt Campbell was optimistic about the senior moving into the finale at Kansas State this weekend.
“Deshaunte looks good,” Campbell said Monday during the Big 12 coaches teleconference. “Was able to really work last night on the field a little bit, which was really good. So I think we feel really positive about his availability for this weekend.”
Jones leads the Cyclones (7-4, 5-3) in receptions (70) and receiving yards (822), and has the longest reception of the season (84). He ranks second in ISU history in career receptions (178) and sixth in career receiving yards (1,997).
In three previous games against the Wildcats (7-4, 4-4), Jones has 10 catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
Purdy honored: Brock Purdy was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week for the second time this season, the league announced Monday. The sophomore quarterback led a fourth-quarter comeback for the second straight week and was particularly efficient when his team was down.
Trailing by three to Kansas in the fourth quarter, Purdy had a streak in which he was 10 for 10 passing for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also rushed for another, giving Purdy three games this season in which he was responsible for five or more touchdowns.
Purdy set four single-season school records in the win, including passing yards (3,575), completions (280), total offense (3,843) and consecutive games with a touchdown pass (11). He is averaging 325 passing yards per game at a 67.5 percent completion rate with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Iowa ties at K-State: Kansas State coach Chris Klieman, who is in his first year with the Wildcats, cut his teeth as a head coach as he guided North Dakota State to four FCS titles in five years. He has brought a similar mentality to Manhattan, and brought a few Iowans with him.
Klieman, a Waterloo native who played at Northern Iowa, brought NDSU offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham to K-State in the same capacity. Messingham, also a Waterloo native, was an ISU assistant from 2009-13, including two years as the offensive coordinator.
Grant Rohach, who was an ISU quarterback from 2012-15, is in his first year as an offensive graduate assistant with the Wildcats. Rohach was born in Iowa, but grew up in California before returning to the state as a member of the Cyclones’ program.
“I’ve been familiar with Iowa State for years and years and obviously Mess was an OC there,” Klieman said. “I have a lot of friends still in the central part of the state of Iowa so probably throughout the week it’s one of those things you’re excited about the opportunity to play a school you’re familiar with, but once it kicks off on Saturday it’s just another one.”