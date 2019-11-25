ISU football

AMES — Deshaunte Jones is putting up one of the best careers by an Iowa State receiver in school history, and was poised to guide his team to a win in the last home game of his career.

Instead of being on the field with his teammates as they took down Kansas 41-31, Jones sauntered off to the locker room with a trainer to evaluate a shoulder injury he suffered early in the fourth quarter.

Although he didn’t know the severity of the injury Saturday night, coach Matt Campbell was optimistic about the senior moving into the finale at Kansas State this weekend.

“Deshaunte looks good,” Campbell said Monday during the Big 12 coaches teleconference. “Was able to really work last night on the field a little bit, which was really good. So I think we feel really positive about his availability for this weekend.”

Jones leads the Cyclones (7-4, 5-3) in receptions (70) and receiving yards (822), and has the longest reception of the season (84). He ranks second in ISU history in career receptions (178) and sixth in career receiving yards (1,997).

In three previous games against the Wildcats (7-4, 4-4), Jones has 10 catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up