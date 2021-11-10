ISU football

“Yeah,100 percent,” Purdy said after the game. “You could see it, feel it. He was getting all of this separation, he was making plays after the catch. He brought the juice and everybody just fed off of it. As a teammate, that’s the kind of guy you want to play with. It was awesome.”

Two weeks later, against Texas, Iowa State ran a trick play where Hutchinson, who claimed to be a former quarterback his freshman and sophomore years in high school, was asked to throw the ball. He succeeded in throwing a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tarique Milton, but the throw itself wasn’t exactly the prettiest throw in the world.

“You know what? They believe in me and it’s time to bring out my inner Tom Brady and throw a dime,” Hutchinson said after the game. “It didn’t quite work out like that, but I still like to think it.”

Campbell joked after the game that now we all know why he was moved to receiver.

“The result of the play I’d give an A but the execution and technique — the way he got the ball there — It was probably like a C+,” Purdy said.

Purdy also joked that Hutchinson and himself would be in competition to see who gets to be the quarterback for the first drive against Texas Tech.