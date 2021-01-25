ISU-Oklahoma State

AMES — Iowa State had missed the past several weeks due to COVID-19 problems.
Monday, the Cyclones were able to get back on the court but were more than a little shorthanded in their game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Iowa State had four starters out due to “health and safety protocols” and two others out.
The four starters were Solomon Young, Jalen Coleman-Lands, Tre Jackson and Javan Johnson.
That left just six scholarship players and two walk-ons available for the Cyclones with Xavier Foster also out due to foot surgery. Eight players is the minimum number of players allowed by the Big 12 to still have the game.
Oklahoma State beat the depleted Iowa State team 81-60.
The Cyclones started Rasir Bolton, Tyler Harris, Jaden Walker, Darlinstone Dubar and George Conditt.
Iowa State jumped out to a 13-2 lead to start the game but two fouls put Conditt, Iowa State’s only available post player, on the bench for the rest of the half.
Oklahoma State took advantage of Iowa State’s lack of a player taller than 6-foot-6 and attacked the paint.
The Cowboys had 32 points in the paint in the first half and out-rebounded Iowa State 28-11 in the half.
Oklahoma State actually had as many offensive rebounds as Iowa State did defensive rebounds in the first half.
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieff and Rondel Walker led the Cowboys in the first half, each scoring 12 points. Moncrieff also had eight rebounds in the half.
Moncrieff finished the game with 22 points points with Walker netting 20 and Kalib Boone 15.
Iowa State was led by Bolton, who was the only starter who normally starts for the Cyclones. Bolton had 12 first-half points on 4-for-7 shooting and finished with 19 points.
It was more of the same in the second half.
Iowa State was able to force Oklahoma State turnovers, which had 24 in the game. But the Cowboys were able to dominate the glass with Conditt in foul trouble for the entire game.
Oklahoma State out-rebounded Iowa State 49-19.
Harris continued his impressive play in the second half and finished with 18 points and four steals.
Iowa State also got a lift from true freshman Jaden Walker. He was active defensively and got three steals to show for it. He also had eight points on 3-for-6 shooting.
The lack of available players gave walk-on Nate Jenkins a chance for the Cyclones. Jenkins played 19 minutes and got three steals and a rebound.