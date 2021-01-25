ISU-Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State actually had as many offensive rebounds as Iowa State did defensive rebounds in the first half.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieff and Rondel Walker led the Cowboys in the first half, each scoring 12 points. Moncrieff also had eight rebounds in the half.

Moncrieff finished the game with 22 points points with Walker netting 20 and Kalib Boone 15.

Iowa State was led by Bolton, who was the only starter who normally starts for the Cyclones. Bolton had 12 first-half points on 4-for-7 shooting and finished with 19 points.

It was more of the same in the second half.

Iowa State was able to force Oklahoma State turnovers, which had 24 in the game. But the Cowboys were able to dominate the glass with Conditt in foul trouble for the entire game.

Oklahoma State out-rebounded Iowa State 49-19.

Harris continued his impressive play in the second half and finished with 18 points and four steals.

Iowa State also got a lift from true freshman Jaden Walker. He was active defensively and got three steals to show for it. He also had eight points on 3-for-6 shooting.