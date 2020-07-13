ISU Pollard

“We understand there are serious health considerations that are implicated by moving forward with sports. However, we are confident that our department can provide a safer environment for the athletes in Ames, where they are motivated by their teammates and competition to modify their social behavior.”

Pollard wrote that the Cyclone football program has registered three positive coronavirus tests among its 160 players and staff since workouts resumed in June.

“Our football team and medical staff have proven how we can successfully combat the COVID-19 virus if we collectively commit to the necessary precautions,” Pollard wrote. “In order to continue to support our student-athletes in the required manner and keep them safe, we must generate funds to pay for the personnel and costs associated with these services.

“If there is no football this fall, the traditional financial support for those services would not be available.”