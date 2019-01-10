Cameron Lard is not looking at an extended absence from the floor for a second time this season.
The Iowa State center is day-to-day and could play as soon as Saturday against Kansas State at Hilton Coliseum after spraining his ankle earlier this week, ISU coach Steve Prohm said Thursday.
“We’ll do some rehab over the next couple days,” Prohm said. “Whether he can play Saturday, it’s really going to be a game-time decision, but I wouldn’t see him missing anything more than Saturday.”
Lard suffered the ankle sprain Tuesday, but an X-ray and an MRI revealed no major issues.
“They were a little concerned about the Achilles,” Prohm said, “but all that came back really good and positive. At the end of the day, it’s ankle sprain.
“I’m glad it’s not long-term.”
It’s been a difficult sophomore season for Lard after he spent the summer away from ISU at a wellness center to deal with off-the-court issues. He was suspended for the month of November, missing seven games.
Since his return, he is averaging just 8.9 minutes per game after registering 26.4 as a freshman. He’s been plagued by foul trouble and inconsistent play, as well as Michael Jacobson’s emergence ahead of him on the depth chart.
Lard, though, looked to be turning a corner and rounding into the form that had him a preseason all-Big 12 honorable mention pick. He played 16 minutes in the Cyclones’ Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State, had two blocks and four points in nine minutes against Kansas and was effective in seven minutes against Baylor before leaving the game with the injury.
The Cyclones lost to the Bears, 73-70, to suffer their first Big 12 defeat of the season against a team projected to finish near the bottom of the conference standings.
“That one stings a little bit,” freshman Tyrese Haliburton said, “because we know that’s one we probably should have got.”
Lard’s potential absence could mean more of Solomon Young, a two-year starter at center who missed the first 11 games of the season after undergoing groin surgery and who has only played 27 minutes in four games since his return.
Prohm could also turn to 6-foot-10 true freshman George Conditt, who was part of the rotation in the non-conference portion of the schedule but has since dropped out with the return of Lard and Young.
ISU and Kansas State play at 11 a.m. in a game broadcast by ESPN2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.