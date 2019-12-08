ISU to face Notre Dame in Camping World Bowl

AMES — Iowa State is headed to The Sunshine State for the postseason, and will take on one of the most historic programs in all of college football.
ISU is set to take on No. 15 Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl, the organization announced. Projections had ISU going to the Liberty Bowl as late as Sunday morning, but the program got the nod for the Camping World Bowl ahead of Oklahoma State and Kansas State.
The Cyclones (7-5) and Fighting Irish (10-2) will meet for the first time on Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. (ABC) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
“There’s been a lot of growth inside our walls,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said, “and all of it’s kind of collectively come to a great moment again for this football program to be on a really special stage in a really special moment for Iowa State athletics.”
ISU has only played one game previously in Florida — a 10-6 win at Florida State in 1975 — and has only played one other postseason game in an Atlantic coast state. That was the 1977 Peach Bowl in Atlanta against North Carolina State.
ISU is in a bowl game for the third-straight season after a drought from 2013-16. The Cyclones won the 2017 Liberty Bowl against Memphis and lost in the 2018 Alamo Bowl to Washington State, and owns four bowl games in school history.
Campbell guided ISU to at least seven regular season wins for the third-straight year. The season was largely viewed through the prism of what-ifs, with ISU losing three games by four points.
Notre Dame, which qualified for the College Football Playoff last year, had two losses on the road to ranked teams — Georgia and Michigan — but is riding five-straight wins into the postseason.
“Notre Dame is a very prestigious school, a very talented team,” junior safety Greg Eisworth said, “and I think it’s awesome having our fan base be as strong as they are, they help us in this situation.”
The matchup between ISU and Notre Dame will serve as one of the lead-ins to the College Football Playoff semifinals later that night between LSU and Oklahoma and Ohio State and Clemson.
“I think the fact that the Camping World Bowl folks believe in us is a great example of the brand that we’ve created,” ISU athletics director Jamie Pollard said. “That brand has been created by a tremendous support of our fans, by the outstanding work of our coaches, but most of all, by those young men in that locker room.”