AMES — The instant analysis Matt Campbell gave on the injury JaQuan Bailey suffered at Baylor sounded ominous.
On Monday morning, the Iowa State coach sounded more bullish on the return of his standout defensive end, but wasn’t able to provide much more clarity.
Bailey, who has started the last 37 games at defensive end, suffered a lower leg injury in the first half of a 23-21 loss in Waco last weekend. The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Florida native didn’t have to be helped off the field.
In his first three-plus seasons with ISU (2-2, 0-1), Bailey has transformed into an effective pass rusher, and has matched the school’s career sacks record. Campbell hopes to know the severity of Bailey’s injury early this week.
“I don’t think it’s anything major, but I think it’s something that, there wasn’t a play or a way you could see it,” Campbell said during the Big 12 coaches teleconference. “He just got his foot stuck in the ground a little bit.”
Bailey has 10 tackles, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup through the first four games — he didn’t record any stats against the Bears — but was relieved by former North Scott star Zach Petersen for most of the game last week.
If Bailey misses time, it looks like Petersen would be the next man up this week against TCU in Jack Trice Stadium.
Petersen, a 6-4, 262-pound sophomore, had one tackle and one hurry against Baylor, but Campbell saw enough in the way he was able to affect plays to be confident in him moving forward. He has 12 tackles through the first four games.
“Zach, I would say, through our first four games has been our most consistent defensive lineman,” Campbell said. “He took the opportunities he got last year, went in and had a great summer, had a great spring and is now playing really high and consistent level football for us.
"We’re really proud of what Zach has done for us and he will have a chance to have a really special year for us as we continue on.”
Solid defensive line play will be needed against the Horned Frogs (3-1, 1-0), who have rushed consistently through their first four games. TCU is averaging 275.3 yards on the ground with Darius Anderson averaging 8.2 yards per carry on 59 attempts. The offensive line is full of experienced players.
“We knew coming into the season that they were one of our strengths,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “Our offense is supposed to be one of our strengths, that’s where all our older kids are. Right now, they’re doing what we thought they had an opportunity to do. Probably the last two weeks, we’ve just got to stay healthy.”
