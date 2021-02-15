“I think you judge us by how much we’re improving and by getting these young guys opportunities,” Prohm said. “I’m not looking far, far ahead. I’m staying in the moment and trying to get these guys better.”

The Cyclones have had flashes of putting together a full game. There have been stretches where they look like they’re about to put it together only to have a string of bad shots, turnovers or defensive lapses take them out of the game.

Last Saturday against Kansas, it was turnovers that cost the Cyclones.

“I don’t think anybody can question the way we competed tonight,” Prohm said after the Kansas game. “I know it got away from us at the end but we were terrific, defensively. It’s the little things like sustaining that defensive effort but having a 12-turnover game, instead of a 23-turnover game.”

While Prohm would like his team to be judged on how much effort it gives, he knows it’s not realistic. And he knows being winless in the conference with just four scheduled games left isn’t acceptable.