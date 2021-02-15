AMES — The Iowa State men’s basketball team has four scheduled games left.
Iowa State and Texas announced on Monday that Thursday’s game in Ames will be postponed due to inclement weather in Texas that has already shut down much of the state.
The Cyclones already had two other games, against Kansas State and Texas Tech, that were postponed without a makeup date being set.
With less than a month until the Big 12 tournament, set to begin March 10, and an already packed schedule, making up three games would be a tall order.
On Tuesday, if everything goes to plan, Iowa State will travel to Stillwater, Okla., to play Oklahoma State.
The Cowboys are on the cusp of being ranked in the AP Poll as they are the team receiving the most votes outside of the Top 25. They are No. 22 in the Coach’s Poll.
That game kicks off a stretch in which Iowa State will play a series of games against high-caliber teams and that’s without facing Texas, which is ranked No. 12.
Iowa State’s games after Oklahoma State are against No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 2 Baylor.
Iowa State coach Steve Prohm has gotten to the point where he’s less concerned about winning and losing and more concerned about the way his team is competing.
“I think you judge us by how much we’re improving and by getting these young guys opportunities,” Prohm said. “I’m not looking far, far ahead. I’m staying in the moment and trying to get these guys better.”
The Cyclones have had flashes of putting together a full game. There have been stretches where they look like they’re about to put it together only to have a string of bad shots, turnovers or defensive lapses take them out of the game.
Last Saturday against Kansas, it was turnovers that cost the Cyclones.
“I don’t think anybody can question the way we competed tonight,” Prohm said after the Kansas game. “I know it got away from us at the end but we were terrific, defensively. It’s the little things like sustaining that defensive effort but having a 12-turnover game, instead of a 23-turnover game.”
While Prohm would like his team to be judged on how much effort it gives, he knows it’s not realistic. And he knows being winless in the conference with just four scheduled games left isn’t acceptable.
“Obviously, there’s no question about it, this isn’t what the fan base deserves,” Prohm said. “This isn’t what the administration deserves. It wasn’t what anybody signed up for. Disappointed, no doubt about it.