The romantic comedy play "It Had to Be You" wraps up its two-week run at The Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Avenue, Moline, this weekend. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday as well as next weekend. Tickets, $16, are available online at theblackboxtheatre.com.
