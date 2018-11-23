shoppers

A line formed long before sunrise Friday at Theisen's, Davenport, while shoppers took advantage of Black Friday bargains.

 Linda Cook

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Load comments