Black Friday shoppers at Theisen’s in Davenport. pic.twitter.com/vmKgdC9LWK— Kevin E. Schmidt (@maquoketaphoto) November 23, 2018
Lined up and ready to shop Theisen’s in DAVENPORT. pic.twitter.com/12cWBH0J1k— Kevin E. Schmidt (@maquoketaphoto) November 23, 2018
#BlackFridayBlitz The parking lots at Kohl’s and Best Buy have quite a few vehicles. People are braving the cold at Best Buy, Davenport, while the line grows longer a little past 7 am on Black Friday. pic.twitter.com/m6GpUpwMDL— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 23, 2018
A crimson sunrise dawns on Black Friday in the Quad-Cities. pic.twitter.com/AxEujmZIQA— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 23, 2018
#BlackFridayBlitz The cash registers ring while Black Friday shoppers check out at 6:05 am at Theisen’s, Davenport. pic.twitter.com/Bham7uyGuM— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 23, 2018
Shortly before 6 am at Theisen’s, Davenport, the Black Friday line forms. pic.twitter.com/8oqIQBIktu— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 23, 2018
Business is booming at Kohl’s at 1 a.m. on Black Friday in Davenport. pic.twitter.com/5ZCZYQViOQ— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 23, 2018
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Black Friday, crowds are keeping Steak ‘n Shake and SuperTarget on Elmore Avenue busy pic.twitter.com/L57k1SYGSk— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 23, 2018
