While La Flama Owner Martin Garcia found higher ground to serve meals out of his food truck Thursday, an employee worked inside the restaurant, removing furniture and preparing to place sandbags.
Until Thursday, several business owners along West 2nd Street and other portions of Davenport's west end thought they'd be able to continue operating despite rising flood waters closing dozens of businesses earlier this week.
But as water encroached farther into the west end — covering parking lots and entering buildings on River Drive and 2nd Street, and traveling as far as 3rd Street in certain areas — several businesses were forced to close their doors with no warning from the city, several owners say.
"It's so high. the water was four or five feet away from the door, but this afternoon it was like three feet away," said Garcia, who operates the restaurant at 114 Myrtle St. "We thought we were at good distance from the water because the building is higher up in our little strip mall. But now, everything is filled up. There's way too much water."
Michelle Magyar, president of Mid-American Glass at 147 S. Sturdevant St., said her team spent the day pumping out water and stacking sandbags. Some, like Garcia and Cinnamon-N-Sage Healthy Cafe Operations Manager Tracey McGinn, were forced to tell their employees the restaurants would be closed until further notice.
Garcia camped out at K&K True Value Hardware in Bettendorf on Thursday and worked out of his food truck.
"I don't know what it would be like if I didn't have the truck right now. That's a little bit of sales," he said. "But I have close to 10 employees. And those employees have 10 families. At least half of them are full-time employees."
Many of his employees, he said, have worked for La Flama for several years, and Garcia worries about losing his experienced staff. He plans to set a rotating schedule so his employees can continue to work out of the food truck part-time.
Garcia also is seeking assistance from the city, to find a more permanent location in downtown Davenport to operate his food truck.
And, he's holding onto the hope that flood water will remain in the parking lot and not enter his building.
"As long as the restaurant doesn't flood, I can keep operating," he said. "Even if I need to go in a canoe, I can keep cooking. If it's a real emergency, I can just do everything in the mobile kitchen."
West end business owners were frantically responding to the encroaching flood waters Thursday, arguing they received little notice or warning from the city.
"On the west end, everybody feels a little left out. With me, they never came in and warned us or asked if we need sandbagging," he said. "You know this is imminent. You know this is going to happen."
Garcia said he received no warning from the city, unlike downtown businesses which were given short notice before the temporary flood wall was breached. McGinn said she received a generic pamphlet in the mail a few weeks ago aimed at businesses and homeowners warning of potential flooding.
Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said in late March, the city held two public meetings for residents in the floodplain, warning them of the potential flooding and informing them of their rights.
"We did that proactively, telling them we don't know what the river will do and that we know they're in a floodplain and they may need to get stuff off the ground or out of basements," she said. "We distributed that information six weeks ago at this point."
She said staff members are paying close attention to the dike holding back water at Davenport's Garden Addition, off of West River Drive and Concord Street. The area is a few miles west from businesses sitting closer to the downtown that are closing their doors late this week.
Being stuck in the middle, and with the majority of attention and resources being directed to the downtown, McGinn argued businesses in the west end "are being ignored."
Business owners and residents of the west end have experienced a history of neglect compared to other areas of Davenport, McGinn and Garcia said, with deteriorating infrastructure and less investment being poured into the area.
"In the west end in particular, once you get on the other side of Centennial Bridge, it's like we don't exist," McGinn said. "We're out here on our own. Everyone keeps talking about how it's just the eastern corner of the downtown affected. But it's all businesses along the river, all the way down Rockingham. We're taking a beating and getting killed by this water."
With flooding over the past several weeks, Garcia said "it's been Hell" for two months. Road closures on River Drive contributed to a loss in his business, which has grown substantially worse as the river has risen.
Both Garcia and McGinn are upset "road closure" signs were placed along the west end, without additional signs letting residents and commuters know access to restaurants is still available.
"All they did during this time was blocked and closed the streets, so I lost even more business," Garcia said. "People thought they couldn't get in. It should have said 'local business only,' like they did in other parts of Davenport. So that didn't feel right. Everybody feels left out."
But now, as flood water continues to flow further into the west end, more and more business owners are losing access to their parking lots and buildings.
"We've seen 40 days of this flood," McGinn said. "We've watched our daily income drop by 50 percent the longer the water stays. In the five years we've been open, we had our first zero-dollar day. We've never had that before, and that's tied to the flood. The longer the water stays, the harder it gets."
