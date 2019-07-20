Leon Bismark "Bix" Beiderbecke was a famous cornet player and jazz composer. A Davenport native, Beiderbecke is known for his recordings of "Singin' the Blues" and "I'm Coming, Virginia" on cornet and jazz standard "In a Mist,' which he recorded on piano. Beiderbecke's recording of "Singin' the Blues," which he recorded with saxophonist Frankie Trumbauer and jazz guitarist Eddie Lang, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1977. Dying at age 28 in 1931, he was buried in Oakdale Memorial Gardens right here in Davenport.
"When a musician hears Bix's solo on 'Singing the Blues', he becomes aware after two bars that the soloist knows exactly what he is doing and that he has an exquisite sense of discord and resolution," jazz saxophonist Benny Green wrote in his book "The Reluctant Art: Five Studies in the Growth of Jazz."
Want to learn more about Bix Beiderbecke? Visit the museum dedicated to him in Davenport, the Bix Beiderbecke Museum on 102 North Harrison Street #201. It's now re-opened after the Davenport flooding. For more information and hours, visit www.bixmuseum.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.