Yes, it's snowy and cold. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Gross:

2019: 51.5 inches since Nov. 1.

2018: 26.5 inches from Nov. 1 to Feb. 12.

That's the seventh snowiest winter on record in the Quad-Cities.

  1. 1974-75: 69.7 inches
  2. 2013-14: 65.1 inches
  3. 1978-79: 64 inches
  4. 1959-60: 61.5 inches
  5. 1996-97: 59.1 inches
  6. 1971-72: 54.1 inches

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments