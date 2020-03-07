'It's scary': Virus slams women's hockey worlds in Canada

The changes would not eliminate media interviews with players before and after games but would simply move them to a different location, possibly a news conference setting. The changes would be designed to limit locker-room access solely to players and essential team personnel, which in theory would allow teams to know if anyone in those areas has been tested for illness.

The COVID-19 strain has already been diagnosed in patients in Florida and Arizona, the home bases for all 30 major league teams during spring training. Like pro sports leagues around the world, Major League Baseball is trying to balance fan experience with public health.

MLB has also had dialogue with other pro sports leagues regarding the outbreak. The NBA sent a memo to its franchises Friday instructing them to prepare to play games without fans in the stadium if necessary. With opening day about three weeks away, MLB has not issued a similar warning.

Fans are still filling spring training parks, but they aren't getting quite the same access. Any other year, these spring games are an ideal chance for young fans to meet their favorite stars during batting practice.