'It's scary': Virus slams women's hockey worlds in Canada

As cases of COVID-19 continue to spread, the effects in the sports world are becoming more far-reaching as well.
On Saturday, the four major U.S. sports leagues that are in season are having discussions about whether to restrict access to locker rooms as a precaution to protect players from exposure to the coronavirus, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
While some college basketball games had been canceled or played without fans allowed in the gymnasium, the first major international competition was scrapped.
The women's world hockey championships in Canada were canceled Saturday because of public health concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus. The two-week tournament was set to open March 31, with venues in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia.
René Fasel, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, said in a statement there has been "not enough of an improvement to the coronavirus situation to allow us to safely host a 10-team international tournament within this time frame."
Florida HAS reported two coronavirus deaths — the first in the U.S. outside the West Coast. Health officials said the people in their 70s died in Santa Rosa County in Florida's Panhandle and in the Fort Myers area after traveling overseas. Florida officials also raised the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — from four to seven.
The U.S. death toll from the virus climbed to 19, with all but three of the victims in Washington state. The number of infections swelled to 400, scattered across about half of the U.S. states. Pennsylvania, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska reported their first cases.
Fasel told The Associated Press by phone the decision to cancel the women's world hockey championships was made by conference call. He noted the concerns over the health of players and fans attending the tournament as well as the difficulties in making travel plans for some nations, in particular, Japan, where almost all sports events and large gatherings have been canceled.
"It's scary," he said.
Scary enough that immediate changes have been instituted by some Major League Baseball teams at their spring training facilities.
MLB sent a memo to teams 10 days ago sharing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control aimed at stemming the virus outbreak. The league has formed a task force to monitor the situation and provided periodic updates to teams on measures to protect fans, players and team personnel — including the suggestion to have players pre-sign memorabilia. That is apparently the procedure being taken by at least a few teams.
The NBA, NHL, Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball — the leagues currently in season — are involved in the talks, and no collective decisions have been made, according to the people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the talks are ongoing.
The changes would not eliminate media interviews with players before and after games but would simply move them to a different location, possibly a news conference setting. The changes would be designed to limit locker-room access solely to players and essential team personnel, which in theory would allow teams to know if anyone in those areas has been tested for illness.
The COVID-19 strain has already been diagnosed in patients in Florida and Arizona, the home bases for all 30 major league teams during spring training. Like pro sports leagues around the world, Major League Baseball is trying to balance fan experience with public health.
MLB has also had dialogue with other pro sports leagues regarding the outbreak. The NBA sent a memo to its franchises Friday instructing them to prepare to play games without fans in the stadium if necessary. With opening day about three weeks away, MLB has not issued a similar warning.
Fans are still filling spring training parks, but they aren't getting quite the same access. Any other year, these spring games are an ideal chance for young fans to meet their favorite stars during batting practice.
The Washington Nationals tweeted their temporary autograph policy Saturday, informing fans they won't be able to bring their own memorabilia to its weekly autograph meet-and-greet with players. Instead, the team – and others, including the Giants -- is having players sign cards, programs and other items to be distributed at the event, and also periodically during games.
As for the women’s world hockey championships, Hockey Canada said holding the event in empty arenas with no fans was not an option the IIHF considered. Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney said abandoning the tournament was determined to be "the best course of action," and made under the recommendation of Nova Scotia's chief medical officer and the IIHF.
"It goes without saying there is a great deal of disappointment with this decision," Renney said on a media conference call. "We fully support the decision rendered by the IIHF. We have spoken to the players who are now aware of the circumstances, and I'm sure you can appreciate their disappointment."