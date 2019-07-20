Along with it being the 45th Bix 7, it's Race Director Ed Froehlich's 40th and final race. In addition, it's also Operations Director Helen Hermiston's 30th and final year.
As part of the celebration, this year's slogan for the Bix 7 is "Give Ed a Shout." The slogan encourages past racers to run the race to be a part of Ed's final one.
