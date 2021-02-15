It's so cold: Cars won't start

The extreme cold and snowy weather has been keeping Jon Medema very busy.

Medema is the owner of Action Auto Repair and Towing, 3869 Rockingham Rd., Davenport. He said the number of calls for drivers needing their vehicles jump started or pulled out of snow jumps by 60 to 75% on "bad weather days" due to the extreme weather.

His six employees, eight flatbed trucks and two wreckers are working hard to stay on top of demand.

"On the cold mornings after bad weather, we're pretty busy," Medema said. "We run anywhere from 40 to 100 calls in 24 hours, depending on how bad the weather is. We get a lot of jump starts and towing (calls) that increase significantly. There are a lot of bad weather accidents."

Although the business is open 24 hours, Medema said the busiest times are early in the morning and around 5 p.m. on weekdays, times when people are trying to leave for work or come home.

Sabrina Courtney, a dispatcher for the towing company, said this is the worst winter she's seen. She estimates the business gets at least 15 calls every day just from drivers needing their vehicles jump started.