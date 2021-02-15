 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It's so cold: Cars won't start
0 comments

It's so cold: Cars won't start

Action Auto Repair and Towing

Joe Cregan, of Action Auto Repair and Towing, said he's been putting in up to 50 hours per week to meet the demand of calls for jump starts or towing due to the extreme cold weather and snow. 

 Sarah Hayden

The extreme cold and snowy weather has been keeping Jon Medema very busy. 

Medema is the owner of Action Auto Repair and Towing, 3869 Rockingham Rd., Davenport. He said the number of calls for drivers needing their vehicles jump started or pulled out of snow jumps by 60 to 75% on "bad weather days" due to the extreme weather. 

His six employees, eight flatbed trucks and two wreckers are working hard to stay on top of demand. 

"On the cold mornings after bad weather, we're pretty busy," Medema said. "We run anywhere from 40 to 100 calls in 24 hours, depending on how bad the weather is. We get a lot of jump starts and towing (calls) that increase significantly. There are a lot of bad weather accidents."

Although the business is open 24 hours, Medema said the busiest times are early in the morning and around 5 p.m. on weekdays, times when people are trying to leave for work or come home. 

Sabrina Courtney, a dispatcher for the towing company, said this is the worst winter she's seen. She estimates the business gets at least 15 calls every day just from drivers needing their vehicles jump started. 

"It's been really intense lately, especially with the temperatures going so low," Courtney said. "It affects the batteries a lot."

Unfortunately, some of the calls for service have been for rollover accidents due to snow and ice.

"It's a bear when it gets down this cold and we have to go out in it every day," Medema said. 

-- Sarah Hayden

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News