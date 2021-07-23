 Skip to main content
It's time for the Bix 7 race
It's time for the Bix 7 race

  • Updated
072321-qc-nws-jrbix-2210

Aireana Greer of Davenport takes off from the starting line in the 8-year-old race at the Arconic Jr. Bix held Friday in downtown Davenport.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Today is the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, but first, the kids got their chance to shine.

The Arconic Jr. Bix was Friday night, allowing kids ages 0-12 to partake in the action and fun the weekend brings in. For more, see page B1.

