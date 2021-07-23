It's time for the Bix 7 race
A Blue Grass couple was arrested Thursday after police reportedly found marijuana plants and psilocybin mushroom labs in their house.
A man was injured Friday when he was dragged by a freight train at Warren and 5th streets in Davenport.
17 men were shot by Quad-Cities police in the past 5 years. Nine died. The use of force was deemed justified against all 17. Here's a look at the cases.
There have been 17 officer-involved shootings in the Quad Cities in the last five years. We've put together a summary of each of the shootings and what happened after.
A woman was killed Monday in Davenport when she was struck by a towed vehicle at a River Drive address.
Quad-City nursing homes fined nearly $80,000 for the choking death of a resident and the neglect of others
Three local nursing homes have been cited by the Illinois Department of Public Health and fined a total of $79,400 related to the abuse and ne…
Davenport police squad crashes into pole, ditch to avoid striking car that pulled out in front of it
The driver of a Davenport police squad car took out a light pole and ran into a ditch Friday evening at East Kimberly Road and East 36th Stree…
Davenport police have confirmed that a car stolen on Tuesday from the 1600 block of 65th street has been recovered.
SILVIS — One man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Silvis, Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said.
Davenport aldermen met Tuesday to receive a brief update and discuss a proposal to slow speeding drivers on residential streets.
The man took out a policy to cover a robbery that happened days earlier.