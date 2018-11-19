Singer-songwriter Izaak Opatz is playing two shows on back-to-back nights with special guest Peter Oren this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The shows are set for 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Tickets cost $15 in advance and are available at racoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Raccoon Motel, $15
