The wheelchairs from the Genesis medical tent were deployed almost non-stop during Saturday's running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 — even though the race-time temperature was fairly mild.
Mallory Asbe, the 24-year-old Isle of Capri Beat the Elite Challenge runner, was among the two dozen people who were treated in the medical tent, just past the finish line.
Asbe and two other runners then were transferred to Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme, hospital spokesman Craig Cooper said. Her condition was not immediately available, but volunteers said Asbe was speaking to them.
Medic EMS also had ambulances along the course, and their crews also treated runners. Medic officials said at 11 a.m. they weren't sure how many of those they treated also were transported to the hospital.
But at least 23 runners were treated in the Genesis tent by doctors, nurses and respiratory therapy volunteers — many of whom have been returning to the event for decades.
Most of those who became ill or overheated were able to leave the tent on their own after being rehydrated; their core body temperatures lowered with ice baths.
Asbe began to struggle before the finish line, sending race officials to her side. Race Director Ed Froehlich, in his final year with the Bix, shouted for a wheelchair. She was helped across the finish line by medical volunteers and race officials, including incoming Race Director Michelle Juehring.
Several people from Genesis already were standing by, having spotted the pale coloring and rubbery legs that frequently are warning signs of a runner in trouble.
Also a frequent occurrence: Even as they are being wheeled to the medical tent, runners check their watches for their finishing times.
