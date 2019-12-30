Jake Gervase

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Gervase knew he wasn’t going to get selected in the National Football League draft last spring, but the former Davenport Assumption and University of Iowa player had a pretty good idea he would get a chance to make an NFL team. He has taken advantage of it.

Gervase, who battled his way into a starting safety job at Iowa after starting out as a walk-on, signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams and showed enough in preseason camp to land a spot on the Rams’ practice squad.

On Oct. 19, he was added to the team’s active roster and the next day he was on the field for the opening kickoff in a game against Atlanta. He has played in only one other game, but is likely to have an opportunity to work his way into more playing time with the Rams in seasons to come.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.