See country singer Jake McVey, who is originally from Burlington, Iowa, and is based in Nashville, on Thursday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport with opening act Angela Meyer, a country artist from McCausland, Iowa. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show. For more information, visit rivermusicexperience.org.

