Country singer Jake McVey, who is originally from Burlington, Iowa, and is based in Nashville, will be playing a show this week at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport with opening act Angela Meyer. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show. For more information, visit rivermusicexperience.org.

7 p.m. Thursday, Redstone Room, $10-$12

