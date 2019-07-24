Age: 31
Home: Boulder, Colo.
Career: Had Achilles surgery last year … 12th in 10,000 meters and 15th in marathon at 2016 U.S. Olympic trials … third in USATF 25K championships in 2016.
This year: Fourth in West End 3k.
At Bix: First appearance.
