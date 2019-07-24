Age: 29

Home: Kenya

Career: Winner of Philadelphia Half-marathon and Columbus Half-marathon last year.

This year: Second in Rite Aid Cleveland 10k; fourth in Cotton Row Run 10k; fifth in Crazy 8s 8K and BAA 10k; sixth in Cooper River Bridge 10k; ninth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k, Healthy Kidney 10k and Houston Half-marathon.

At Bix: First appearance.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments