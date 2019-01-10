Singer/songwriter James Taylor is coming to the Quad-Cities. Taylor, known for songs such as "Fire and Rain," and "You've Got a Friend," will be joined by special guest Bonnie Raitt, the best-selling artist, 10-time Grammy winner and rock 'n' roll hall-of-famer. Their concert is slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, $69-$103, are available at Ticketmaster.com, by visiting the TaxSlayer Center Box Office or calling 1-800-745-3000.

