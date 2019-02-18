He's the legendary singer-songwriter behind songs such as "Fire and Rain," "You've Got a Friend" and "Carolina In My Mind." James Taylor, who has won five Grammys and was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, will be playing some of his top tunes this week at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Taylor will be joined by fellow hall-of-fame singer Bonnie Raitt. For tickets, $69-$103, visit ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office or by calling 1-800-745-3000.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, TaxSlayer Center, $69-$103
