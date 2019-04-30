Jamie Kofron

Kofron

Just in the last week, Kofron became the second girl in Drake Relays history to sweep the discus and shot put titles in consecutive years. The University of Iowa track and field recruit is the reigning Class 2A state champion in discus. She holds school records in both events -- discus (147 feet, 8 inches) and shot put (45-5 1/2). Kofron was all-River Valley Conference in volleyball for 3A state runner-up Tigers and earned all-league honors in basketball. 

