Jared Townsend

Townsend

Iowa baseball recruit was an all-stater last summer in leading Beavers to Class 2A state semifinal. He batted .417 with 19 doubles while going 8-3 on the mound with a 1.29 ERA and a 2A-best 128 strikeouts in 65 innings. Townsend was third team all-state in football and posted a school-record 16 career sacks. He was named to the River Valley Conference's first team in basketball after averaging 17.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He also is one of Wilton's top golfers.

