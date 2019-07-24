Age: 26
Home: Kenya
Career: Top 3,000-meter steeplechaser in world in 2014, winning African championship and silver medal in Commonwealth Games … third in Kenya World Championships steeplechase trials in 2017.
This year: First in Crescent City Classic 10k; second in Stramilano Half-marathon and Goteborg Half-marathon.
At Bix: First appearance.
