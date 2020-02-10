You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2. Jason Aldean
0 comments

2. Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean will present his “We Back” tour, with special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at The TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, at $35-$95, are available at www.ticketmaster.com

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, TaxSlayer Center, Moline. $35 up.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News