Jason Ryan West

Happy Birthday, Jason!
God saw you were getting tired,
and a cure was not to be, so He put
His arms around you and whispered
“Come to Me,”
With tearful eyes we watched you,
and saw you pass away. Although we
loved you dearly, we could not make
you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating,
hardworking hands at rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best!
We love you and miss you so very much.
Your Loving Family
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.