Jason Ryan West

Happy Birthday, Jason!

God saw you were getting tired,

and a cure was not to be, so He put

His arms around you and whispered

“Come to Me,”

With tearful eyes we watched you,

and saw you pass away. Although we

loved you dearly, we could not make

you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating,

hardworking hands at rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us,

He only takes the best!

We love you and miss you so very much.

Your Loving Family