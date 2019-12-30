You are the owner of this article.
Java Java Cafe
Java Java Cafe

Located just a few blocks from the Mississippi River, Java Java is a go-to spot to grab a quick coffee or espresso drink to warm up. There's no space to sit inside, so get a drink to-go (and maybe a scone or fried egg sandwich) and take it with you on your eagle-watching walks. 

Java Java Cafe,  836 E. River Drive, Davenport, is open from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. For more information, call 563-323-5874 or visit facebook.com/javajavaqc.

