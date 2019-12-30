Located just a few blocks from the Mississippi River, Java Java is a go-to spot to grab a quick coffee or espresso drink to warm up. There's no space to sit inside, so get a drink to-go (and maybe a scone or fried egg sandwich) and take it with you on your eagle-watching walks.
Java Java Cafe, 836 E. River Drive, Davenport, is open from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. For more information, call 563-323-5874 or visit facebook.com/javajavaqc.
Liz Boardman
City Editor
Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.
