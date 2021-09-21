 Skip to main content
Jay Croop, forward
Jay Croop, forward

From the Quad City Storm 2021-22 training camp roster series
Storm sign forward Croop

The Quad City Storm have signed forward Jay Croop to their training camp roster.

Croop, 28, joins the Storm after spending his first six seasons as a pro in the FPHL. The Glen Allen, Va., native has scored 62 goals and added 64 assists in 203 games

Last season, he played on the Columbus River Dragons alongside Connor Fries and Nick Mangone, both of whom are signed to the Storm's training camp roster.

Croop scored six goals and added three assists in 16 games with the River Dragons, winning an FPHL championship with the team.

