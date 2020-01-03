Jayde Van Hyfte, Annawan

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

In 119 games at Annawan, Van Hyfte recorded a double-double in 114. She was a four-time all-stater in Illinois -- twice on the second team and twice a unanimous choice on the first team.

The Bravettes, who won a state championship during her career, had a 55-game win streak at one point in Van Hyfte's last two seasons.

Van Hyfte finished her career with a school-record 2,775 points and 1,155 rebounds, just the eighth girl to accomplish that feat in Illinois. She scored a school-best 961 points in one season.

The 6-1 forward is in her sophomore season at Arizona State. A starter in all 13 games, Van Hyfte is averaging 6.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the 10-3 Sun Devils.

