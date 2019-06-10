Presented by River Music Experience and Quad-City Arts, the band invites the whole family to celebrate the music of New Orleans as part of the American folk music heritage. Their repertoire includes “Throw Me Something Mista” and jazz standards such as “When the Saints go Marching In.” They'll play a concert at 1 p.m. Saturday on the indoor stage during the Juneteenth Festival at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. The group also will perform at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Freight House Farmers Market Outdoor Stage, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport.
1 p.m. Saturday, indoor stage at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport, during Juneteenth Festival, and 11 a.m. Sunday, Freight House Farmers Market, Davenport. Free
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.