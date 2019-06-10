Presented by River Music Experience and Quad-City Arts, the band invites the whole family to celebrate the music of New Orleans as part of the American folk music heritage. Their repertoire includes “Throw Me Something Mista” and jazz standards such as “When the Saints go Marching In.” They'll play a concert at 1 p.m. Saturday on the indoor stage during the Juneteenth Festival at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. The group also will perform at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Freight House Farmers Market Outdoor Stage, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport.

1 p.m. Saturday, indoor stage at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport, during Juneteenth Festival, and 11 a.m. Sunday, Freight House Farmers Market, Davenport. Free

