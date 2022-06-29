JDC: Captain Johnson says LIV players not eligible for Ryder Cup team

There has been a lot of talk involving the relationship between the PGA Tour and the upstart LIV Tour in the past few weeks.

A number of winners of major events and players who have participated on national teams have made the jump to the Saudi-backed venture that is also playing a tournament this week — at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course outside Portland, Ore.

Zach Johnson, 2023 Ryder Cup captain, addressed this week at TPC Deere Run who may or may not be on his radar for the 12-man team that will compete at Golf Marco Simone on the outskirts of Rome next fall.

Johnson was asked about gearing up for the U.S. title defense and who will be eligible for the team.

“So what I know is this: In order to play on the Ryder Cup team whether you're top 6 or a pick, you must garner Ryder Cup points through the PGA of America,” began the Iowa native and former player and assistant captain on various USA teams. “In order to garner Ryder Cup points through the PGA of America you have to be a member of the PGA of America. The way that we're members of the PGA of America is through the PGA Tour. I'll let you connect the dots from there.”

If that is indeed the case, then Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau who were members of captain Steve Stricker’s winning squad at Whistling Straits will no longer be eligible for Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup teams as is former USAer Patrick "Captain America" Reed.

Those were four of the top defectors who ran to the LIV Tour.

Of course, the Team USA roster does not have to be finalized until next summer, so those qualifying standards may change between now and then.

With those players leaving for LIV Golf, Zach Johnson does find himself in a tough position as he continues to support the PGA Tour.

"I mean, these are my friends. I'm for them, I want them to do well. I want them to ... find contentment or happiness in whatever it may be," he said. "It's not for me to say how that develops or how they find that.

"I don't think it's very secretive or outlandish in saying that I'm for the PGA Tour. I'm for the individuals that paved the way for me on this great Tour. ... I'm for those cities that pour in basically 358 days a year for that one week, I'm for them. Because these tournaments do so much to the communities. And it may be seven days to us, but it's not, it's a full year. And that's the beauty of the PGA Tour."

