Jeff Dunham, the comedian and ventriloquist, is bringing his "Passively Aggressive" tour to the Quad-Cities this week. See Dunham and his collection of characters, such as Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J, Achmed the Dead Terrorist and more, on Wednesday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, $50.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office and by calling 1-800-745-3000.
7 p.m. Wednesday, TaxSlayer Center, $50.50
